AIIMS Transformer Blaze: Quick Response Saves the Day

A transformer located near the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi caught fire on Thursday afternoon, according to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

The official noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. "We received a call about the fire at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. Eight fire tenders were promptly sent to the location. The transformer fire was quickly brought under control," the DFS official stated.

As of the moment, AIIMS has not issued an immediate response regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)