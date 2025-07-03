Delhi Government Challenges Feasibility of Vehicle Fuel Ban

The Delhi government has raised concerns over the feasibility of implementing a fuel ban on overage vehicles, addressing a letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Officials argue that the technological challenges and complex systems impose significant barriers to this mandate.

At a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the public discontent stemming from this directive. He emphasized the government's alignment with the citizens' sentiments, critiquing the previous AAP administration's establishment of 'strong norms' for older vehicles.

Effective from July 1, the current policy prohibits fuel for deregistered diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen years old, in compliance with court orders. Enforcement efforts by the transport department and traffic police have led to the impounding of end-of-life vehicles seeking refueling at petrol stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)