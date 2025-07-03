Left Menu

Delhi Government Challenges Feasibility of Vehicle Fuel Ban

The Delhi government has opposed the fuel ban on overage vehicles, citing technological and systemic challenges. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed public discontent over the move. While the government suggests extending the ban across NCR, they criticize previous administration's stringent norms on older vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has raised concerns over the feasibility of implementing a fuel ban on overage vehicles, addressing a letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Officials argue that the technological challenges and complex systems impose significant barriers to this mandate.

At a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the public discontent stemming from this directive. He emphasized the government's alignment with the citizens' sentiments, critiquing the previous AAP administration's establishment of 'strong norms' for older vehicles.

Effective from July 1, the current policy prohibits fuel for deregistered diesel vehicles over ten years old and petrol vehicles over fifteen years old, in compliance with court orders. Enforcement efforts by the transport department and traffic police have led to the impounding of end-of-life vehicles seeking refueling at petrol stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

