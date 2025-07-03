Left Menu

Uttarakhand Monsoon Tragedy: Nature and Roads Take a Fatal Toll

In Uttarakhand, 70 lives have been lost to natural disasters and road accidents in about a month. From June 1, 20 deaths resulted from natural calamities, while 50 occurred in road mishaps. This alarming data was revealed by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has seen a tragic month, with 70 people losing their lives to natural disasters and road accidents. The report released by the State Emergency Operation Centre highlights the severe impact of these events in the past month.

The data reveals that since June 1, 20 individuals succumbed to natural disasters across the state, while road accidents claimed the lives of 50 others. The hill state's susceptibility to monsoon-triggered calamities like cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods remains high.

The districts of Dehradun and Rudraprayag have reported nine road accident fatalities each, with Uttarkashi experiencing the highest natural disaster toll at eight. Additionally, nine individuals are missing due to natural calamities, and 177 injured in both types of incidents indicate the devastating impact on local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

