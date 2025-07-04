Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

It's too easy to make AI chatbots lie about health information, study finds

Well-known AI chatbots can be configured to routinely answer health queries with false information that appears authoritative, complete with fake citations from real medical journals, Australian researchers have found. Without better internal safeguards, widely used AI tools can be easily deployed to churn out dangerous health misinformation at high volumes, they warned in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair

Small mats of human hair line the base of plants, helping lock in moisture for crops in orchards around Chile that have been struggling with drought for years. The hair, which is turned into sheets and discs of compostable mulch through mechanical weaving, reduces direct evaporation by 71% and saves up to 48% of irrigation water, according to the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, which makes the hair mats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)