Cultural Influence on Urban Evolution: How Human Practices Shape Wildlife

Human cultural practices, such as religion and politics, significantly influence the evolution of wildlife, particularly in urban areas. By altering landscapes and introducing non-native species, humans drive evolutionary changes. Research explores how these practices impact ecosystems, highlighting the need for city designs that accommodate both humans and wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Missouri | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:41 IST
In an insightful exploration of urban evolution, researchers have uncovered how human cultural practices dramatically influence the natural world, particularly in cities. Contrary to popular belief, evolution is intricately linked to human activities, not a separate, distant process.

Cultural practices, from religious rituals to political decisions, alter landscapes and ecosystems, driving evolutionary changes. In some instances, the division of habitats leads to genetic drift, while the introduction of non-native species disrupts local wildlife dynamics. These changes are evident in examples spanning continents, from fire salamanders in Spain to political influences in China and the U.S.

This body of research emphasizes the interconnectedness of human culture and wildlife evolution, urging cities to be thoughtfully designed for the coexistence of urban life and biodiversity. Understanding these relationships is crucial for future urban development and ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

