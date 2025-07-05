Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Death Toll Rises in Pakistan

The death toll has risen to 16 following the catastrophic collapse of a multi-story residential building in southern Pakistan, as search efforts continue into their second day.

Officials confirmed the recovery of 10 more bodies overnight, with the Civil Hospital reporting the reception of all 16 deceased. Several injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital as well.

Rescue operations, which involve the use of heavy machinery, aim to locate at least eight more survivors believed trapped beneath the wreckage. However, efforts are complicated by the building's location on a narrow street, hindering access for additional equipment. This incident highlights the common issue of poorly enforced construction regulations in Pakistan.

