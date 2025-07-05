Left Menu

Torrential Downpour Hits Jharkhand: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, predicting torrential rains and thunderstorms in several districts. The state recorded a 71% surplus in rainfall, although some areas still face deficits. Strong winds are also expected during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:54 IST
Torrential Downpour Hits Jharkhand: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, indicating potentially severe weather conditions. This warning anticipates substantial downpours and thunderstorms affecting various regions until Monday morning.

According to the IMD, significant rainfall is expected in districts such as Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, with torrential rains predicted till Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, and Khunti are set to experience intense rainfall from Sunday to Monday morning.

Despite a notable 71% surplus in rainfall recorded between June 1 and July 5, areas like Deoghar and Godda remain in deficit by 35% and 28%, respectively. Alongside the heavy rain, residents should prepare for possible thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 40 km/h.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025