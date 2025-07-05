Torrential Downpour Hits Jharkhand: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, indicating potentially severe weather conditions. This warning anticipates substantial downpours and thunderstorms affecting various regions until Monday morning.

According to the IMD, significant rainfall is expected in districts such as Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, with torrential rains predicted till Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, and Khunti are set to experience intense rainfall from Sunday to Monday morning.

Despite a notable 71% surplus in rainfall recorded between June 1 and July 5, areas like Deoghar and Godda remain in deficit by 35% and 28%, respectively. Alongside the heavy rain, residents should prepare for possible thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 40 km/h.

(With inputs from agencies.)