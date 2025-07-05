Uncovering a 3,500-Year-Old Peruvian Marvel: Ancient City Connects Cultures

Archaeologists in Peru have made a groundbreaking discovery of a 3,500-year-old city believed to have been a significant trading post.

The ancient city served as a crucial link connecting the Pacific coast cultures with those in the Andes and Amazon, paralleling the rise of early civilizations in other parts of the world.

Drone footage reveals the city center's circular structure perched on a hillside terrace, underscoring its architectural significance with remnants of stone and mud edifices standing 600 meters above sea level.

