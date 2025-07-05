Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Key Infrastructure for a Viksit Dilli

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the BJP government's dedication to delivering on-the-ground solutions during an address in Shalimar Bagh on Saturday.

Following the inauguration of several developmental projects, including new roads, drainage systems, and the installation of 52 streetlight poles, Gupta underscored the administration's commitment to a transparent and high-quality construction process.

Highlighting the transformative impact of these projects, Gupta stated that they are essential to realizing a 'Viksit Dilli' and improving the quality of life for residents.

