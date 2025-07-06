Himachal Pradesh Braces for Impact: Torrential Rains Disrupt Lives
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the blockage of 240 roads and triggered a 'red' alert for severe rainfall. The state, still recovering from last year’s monsoon disaster, is under threat from flash floods and landslides. Rescue operations are underway, with government and local bodies coordinating relief efforts.
In Himachal Pradesh, relentless heavy rains have obstructed 240 roads, including 176 in the Mandi district, prompting urgent government intervention. The local Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert forecasting extreme rainfall in specific districts like Kangra and Sirmaur.
Efforts are being coordinated to tackle potential flash floods and landslides in vulnerable regions, with advisories urging the public to steer clear of water bodies and unstable areas. The administration is deploying food aid and evacuation measures amid an ongoing search for missing persons.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assures that the state is prepared to manage any ensuing calamities, as the estimated disaster-related losses escalate to hundreds of crores. Rescue operations continue with support from state leaders and the distribution of thousands of food kits in affected areas.
