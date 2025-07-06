Southwest Monsoon Soaks Rajasthan: A Rainy Continuum

Rajasthan continues to experience the relentless downpour of the southwest monsoon, according to the Met department. On Saturday, Sikar was the wettest, receiving 45 mm of rain.

Forecasters predict ongoing rainfall in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Shekhawati, while noting a potential decrease in southern Rajasthan from July 6. Moderate showers may also persist in the Bikaner division over the next few days.

However, the frequency of rain in the Jodhpur division might drop starting Sunday. Meanwhile, Sriganganagar reported the state's highest temperature at a scorching 42.4°C.

