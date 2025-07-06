Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon Soaks Rajasthan: A Rainy Continuum

The active southwest monsoon drenched parts of Rajasthan with Sikar recording the highest rainfall on Saturday. Rainfall is expected to continue in some areas while diminishing in others by July 6. Sriganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 42.4°C.

Rajasthan continues to experience the relentless downpour of the southwest monsoon, according to the Met department. On Saturday, Sikar was the wettest, receiving 45 mm of rain.

Forecasters predict ongoing rainfall in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Shekhawati, while noting a potential decrease in southern Rajasthan from July 6. Moderate showers may also persist in the Bikaner division over the next few days.

However, the frequency of rain in the Jodhpur division might drop starting Sunday. Meanwhile, Sriganganagar reported the state's highest temperature at a scorching 42.4°C.

