Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country
Flash floods in central Texas have resulted in at least 43 deaths, including 15 children. Rescue efforts continue for the missing, as over 850 individuals have been saved. Severe flooding in areas like Kerr County has caused significant damage, with authorities seeking federal assistance to manage the aftermath.
At least 43 individuals, including 15 children, are confirmed dead following devastating flash floods in central Texas, authorities stated on Saturday. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, searching for those still missing, as floods impacted multiple counties.
Officials revealed the potential for higher casualty numbers, with Travis County reporting four deaths and 13 missing. After relentless rainfall, the Guadalupe River rose rapidly, leading to the rescue of over 850 people, many found clinging to trees.
Texas is grappling with the aftermath, as historic floods caused significant infrastructure damage. Governor Greg Abbott has sought federal disaster assistance, while President Trump promised support. The situation remains dire, with ongoing rescue operations and an uncertain future for the affected communities.
