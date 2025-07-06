Left Menu

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Flash floods in central Texas have resulted in at least 43 deaths, including 15 children. Rescue efforts continue for the missing, as over 850 individuals have been saved. Severe flooding in areas like Kerr County has caused significant damage, with authorities seeking federal assistance to manage the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 06:27 IST
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 43 individuals, including 15 children, are confirmed dead following devastating flash floods in central Texas, authorities stated on Saturday. Rescue teams are working tirelessly, searching for those still missing, as floods impacted multiple counties.

Officials revealed the potential for higher casualty numbers, with Travis County reporting four deaths and 13 missing. After relentless rainfall, the Guadalupe River rose rapidly, leading to the rescue of over 850 people, many found clinging to trees.

Texas is grappling with the aftermath, as historic floods caused significant infrastructure damage. Governor Greg Abbott has sought federal disaster assistance, while President Trump promised support. The situation remains dire, with ongoing rescue operations and an uncertain future for the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025