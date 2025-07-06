Left Menu

Karachi Building Collapse Tragedy: 27 Dead, Many Still Missing

A multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari area collapsed, resulting in 27 deaths and several injuries. Rescuers are still searching for missing people. The building was one of 22 dilapidated structures, and authorities had evacuated some, while others remained occupied. A detailed investigation into the collapse has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:33 IST
Karachi Building Collapse Tragedy: 27 Dead, Many Still Missing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The tragic collapse of a multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari district has claimed 27 lives, with more individuals still unaccounted for beneath the rubble, as officials confirmed on Sunday. Edhi Ambulance has facilitated the transportation of the recovered bodies to Civil Hospital Karachi.

The disaster struck the Baghdadi area on Friday, where the five-storey structure was among several old, neglected buildings in the vicinity. Efforts by emergency services have thus far completed 80 per cent of the rescue mission, according to Deputy Commissioner South Javed Leghari.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced a comprehensive investigation to identify the factors leading to the collapse, emphasizing that the building's recent construction lacked formal approval. The provincial government highlighted over 480 hazardous buildings in Karachi and is urging inhabitants to vacate them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025