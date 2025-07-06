Karachi Building Collapse Tragedy: 27 Dead, Many Still Missing
A multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari area collapsed, resulting in 27 deaths and several injuries. Rescuers are still searching for missing people. The building was one of 22 dilapidated structures, and authorities had evacuated some, while others remained occupied. A detailed investigation into the collapse has been initiated.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The tragic collapse of a multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari district has claimed 27 lives, with more individuals still unaccounted for beneath the rubble, as officials confirmed on Sunday. Edhi Ambulance has facilitated the transportation of the recovered bodies to Civil Hospital Karachi.
The disaster struck the Baghdadi area on Friday, where the five-storey structure was among several old, neglected buildings in the vicinity. Efforts by emergency services have thus far completed 80 per cent of the rescue mission, according to Deputy Commissioner South Javed Leghari.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced a comprehensive investigation to identify the factors leading to the collapse, emphasizing that the building's recent construction lacked formal approval. The provincial government highlighted over 480 hazardous buildings in Karachi and is urging inhabitants to vacate them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
