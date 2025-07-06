Left Menu

Season's First Floodwaters Released from Hirakud Dam: Precautionary Measures in Place

Authorities at Hirakud Dam in Odisha commenced the release of the season's first floodwaters, following a traditional puja. With rising water levels due to continuous rain, 20 sluice gates were opened. Downstream districts were alerted, and officials ensured safety measures to handle the increased water flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:44 IST
Season's First Floodwaters Released from Hirakud Dam: Precautionary Measures in Place
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hirakud Dam authorities in Odisha's Sambalpur district initiated the release of floodwaters for the season following a customary puja, sparking necessary precautions in downstream regions, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Opening sluice gate number 7 first, in line with tradition, chief engineer S K Behera explained the move aimed to manage the surging water levels in the reservoir due to constant rains and influx from upstream Chhattisgarh. Initially, eight gates were opened by noon, but later decisions expanded that number to 20 by evening to effectively discharge excess water, with inflow noted at 2.50 lakh cusec against an outflow of 3.36 lakh cusec.

The reservoir's current level is 610.04 feet, against a full capacity of 630 feet. The authorities attribute rising water levels in the Mahanadi river system partly to Chhattisgarh's Kalma Barrage releasing water through 46 gates. In response, warnings were issued for 13 downstream districts, including Cuttack, ensuring public safety through loudspeaker announcements, urging residents to avoid river proximities as floodwaters pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025