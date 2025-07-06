Season's First Floodwaters Released from Hirakud Dam: Precautionary Measures in Place

The Hirakud Dam authorities in Odisha's Sambalpur district initiated the release of floodwaters for the season following a customary puja, sparking necessary precautions in downstream regions, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Opening sluice gate number 7 first, in line with tradition, chief engineer S K Behera explained the move aimed to manage the surging water levels in the reservoir due to constant rains and influx from upstream Chhattisgarh. Initially, eight gates were opened by noon, but later decisions expanded that number to 20 by evening to effectively discharge excess water, with inflow noted at 2.50 lakh cusec against an outflow of 3.36 lakh cusec.

The reservoir's current level is 610.04 feet, against a full capacity of 630 feet. The authorities attribute rising water levels in the Mahanadi river system partly to Chhattisgarh's Kalma Barrage releasing water through 46 gates. In response, warnings were issued for 13 downstream districts, including Cuttack, ensuring public safety through loudspeaker announcements, urging residents to avoid river proximities as floodwaters pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)