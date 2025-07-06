Left Menu

Tragic Texas Floods: Missing Children Search Intensifies

The death toll from flash floods in Texas has climbed to 59. Rescue efforts are ongoing for over two dozen missing children from a summer camp. Rescuers continue their search amid the threat of further flooding, as reported on Sunday by AFP, citing a state official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:52 IST
Tragic Texas Floods: Missing Children Search Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Texas has increased to 59, according to a report by AFP on Sunday. A state official confirmed the rising number, highlighting the urgency of ongoing rescue efforts.

As the search for over two dozen missing children from a summer camp continues, rescuers are grappling with challenging conditions. The camp was severely affected by the flash floods, adding complexity to the rescue operations.

Officials are wary of potential further flooding, which could jeopardize search and rescue efforts. As efforts enter the third day, hopes remain pinned on locating the missing children safely despite adverse weather forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025