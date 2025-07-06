Tragic Texas Floods: Missing Children Search Intensifies
The death toll from flash floods in Texas has climbed to 59. Rescue efforts are ongoing for over two dozen missing children from a summer camp. Rescuers continue their search amid the threat of further flooding, as reported on Sunday by AFP, citing a state official.
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Texas has increased to 59, according to a report by AFP on Sunday. A state official confirmed the rising number, highlighting the urgency of ongoing rescue efforts.
As the search for over two dozen missing children from a summer camp continues, rescuers are grappling with challenging conditions. The camp was severely affected by the flash floods, adding complexity to the rescue operations.
Officials are wary of potential further flooding, which could jeopardize search and rescue efforts. As efforts enter the third day, hopes remain pinned on locating the missing children safely despite adverse weather forecasts.
