Courageous Kerala Officer's Daring King Cobra Rescue Captivates Internet

Beat Forest Officer G S Roshni bravely rescued a 14-15 feet king cobra from a stream in Kerala, impressing and attracting criticism online. Video of the rescue shows her deftly coaxing the snake into a bag. Despite some advice and criticism, she safely released the snake into the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:04 IST
Courageous Kerala Officer's Daring King Cobra Rescue Captivates Internet
In a commendable display of valor, Beat Forest Officer G S Roshni captured a massive 14-15 feet long king cobra from a stream near Peppara, Kerala, marking her first encounter with the species. Her rescue, executed within minutes, has sparked both acclaim and critique across social media platforms.

The video of the rescue operation made rounds on TV, illustrating Roshni, equipped with a curved stick and a bag, single-handedly coaxing the cobra into the sack. Despite mixed online reactions, including suggestions for enhanced caution, Roshni's efforts did not go unnoticed.

The snake, a rare sight in southern Kerala, was released into the wild shortly after its capture. Roshni, a member of a Rapid Response Team, underscored the rarity of king cobra sightings in the area, making this a notable addition to her extensive wildlife rescue repertoire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

