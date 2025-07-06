Trump Signs Disaster Declaration Amidst Texas Tragedy

In a move to address a severe crisis, President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas. This decision comes after torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 individuals and leaving dozens missing.

The declaration aims to ensure that first responders in the region have the necessary resources to continue their efforts in rescue and recovery operations, a critical need as the community grapples with this disaster.

Trump took to social media to express support for the affected families, acknowledging the unimaginable tragedy and the loss of many lives. The declaration underscores federal commitment to assist the local response to this emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)