Left Menu

Trump Signs Disaster Declaration Amidst Texas Tragedy

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, after severe flooding killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing following torrential rains. The declaration aims to provide immediate resources for first responders as families face immense tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:48 IST
Trump Signs Disaster Declaration Amidst Texas Tragedy
President Donald Trump

In a move to address a severe crisis, President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas. This decision comes after torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 individuals and leaving dozens missing.

The declaration aims to ensure that first responders in the region have the necessary resources to continue their efforts in rescue and recovery operations, a critical need as the community grapples with this disaster.

Trump took to social media to express support for the affected families, acknowledging the unimaginable tragedy and the loss of many lives. The declaration underscores federal commitment to assist the local response to this emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025