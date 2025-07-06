Trump Signs Disaster Declaration Amidst Texas Tragedy
President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, after severe flooding killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing following torrential rains. The declaration aims to provide immediate resources for first responders as families face immense tragedy.
In a move to address a severe crisis, President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas. This decision comes after torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 individuals and leaving dozens missing.
The declaration aims to ensure that first responders in the region have the necessary resources to continue their efforts in rescue and recovery operations, a critical need as the community grapples with this disaster.
Trump took to social media to express support for the affected families, acknowledging the unimaginable tragedy and the loss of many lives. The declaration underscores federal commitment to assist the local response to this emergency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- disaster
- declaration
- Kerr County
- Texas
- flooding
- first responders
- tragedy
- rains
- resources
ALSO READ
Texas Mandates Ten Commandments in Classrooms
Desperate Struggle for Water and Medical Care in Texas Detention Centers
Texas Sets Course for Cautious Automated Vehicle Future
Freedom's Thrilling Pursuit: Record Chase Stuns Texas Super Kings in Dallas
Texas Takes Control: New Law Hurdles Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions in Austin