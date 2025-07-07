Left Menu

Uttarakhand Braces for More Rain and Landslides Amid Crisis

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of rain-hit Uttarkashi district. Two labourers died, and seven are missing due to a landslide. The state government is focused on relief efforts. More heavy rain and possible landslides are forecasted for Tehri, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-07-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 01:12 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami surveyed the rain-devastated regions of Uttarkashi district via aerial reconnaissance on Sunday, officials reported.

Dhami has instructed officials to evaluate the current conditions on the ground and supervise active relief and rescue initiatives. He affirmed the state government's solidarity with affected individuals, ensuring rapid assistance delivery.

Two workers perished and seven are unaccounted for following a landslide triggered by a cloudburst that struck their campsite at an under-construction hotel on the Yamunotri National Highway. Heavy rainfall and potential landslides are predicted within the next 24 hours for several districts, including Tehri and Rudraprayag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

