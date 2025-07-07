Tragedy Strikes Texas: Catastrophic Flooding Devastates Lives

The catastrophic flooding in Texas has claimed at least 69 lives, including 21 children, as search and rescue efforts intensify. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the death toll from the devastating floods in Kerr County and elsewhere in the state, emphasizing a community in mourning.

Camp Mystic, a historic Christian girls' camp, faced significant impacts as floodwaters displaced hundreds. With rescue operations continuing, over 850 individuals have been saved, demonstrating the severe consequences of torrential rains that hit central Texas over the holiday weekend.

The disaster has sparked concerns over potential federal mismanagement and staff cuts in the National Weather Service, with experts questioning the accuracy of flood predictions. As federal and state agencies collaborate in relief operations, the region remains on alert for further weather warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)