Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

At least 78 people, including 28 children, have perished in catastrophic floods across Texas as emergency responders continue search efforts amid fears of more floods. The epicenter, Kerr County, reported significant casualties with ongoing challenges in rescue operations.

The tragedy reached Camp Mystic, a Christian girls camp, where 11 individuals, including campers and a counselor, remain missing. Governor Greg Abbott described the devastation experienced by attendees and committed resources to aid in the search efforts.

Concerns arise over federal disaster response capabilities, as the Trump administration faces scrutiny for potential impacts of staffing cuts on weather forecasts. President Trump announced a major disaster declaration, mobilizing federal resources, while emergency crews braced for further possible flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)