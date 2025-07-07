Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki's Fiery Eruption Rocks Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted in Indonesia, sending ash sky-high and blanketing villages. No casualties are reported, but the volcano's alert status is at its peak. The eruption follows incidents in March and November. The volatile archipelago lies on the 'Ring of Fire,' with 120 active volcanoes.

Updated: 07-07-2025 10:34 IST
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted on Monday, propelling volcanic materials up to 18 kilometers into the air, and covering nearby villages with ash.

The nation's Geology Agency announced that a torrent of burning gas cascaded down the volcano's slopes during the eruption. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Following a previous eruption on June 18, the country's volcano monitoring agency escalated the alert status to its highest level, extending the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius due to heightened eruption activity.

The volcano, which claimed nine lives and injured many in an eruption last November, has erupted several times this year, notably in March.

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, standing 1,584 meters tall, is one of a pair of volcanoes closely positioned in Flores Timur.

Indonesia, an archipelago home to 270 million people, frequently experiences seismic activity and hosts 120 active volcanoes. It is part of the volatile "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped seismic fault zone encircling the Pacific Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

