EU Holds Firm on Climate Pledge Amidst China Summit
The European Union is hesitating to finalize a climate action agreement with China during an upcoming summit celebrating diplomatic ties. EU demands stronger commitments from China on emissions reductions. With a looming 2035 climate target deadline, China's progress in reducing carbon intensity remains insufficient.
The European Union is taking a cautious stance on signing a climate action pledge with China at the upcoming summit marking 50 years of diplomatic relations. The EU's bold climate targets have long been based on internal emission reductions. Now, Brussels is negotiating for greater environmental cooperation with Beijing.
EU officials, speaking to the Financial Times, expressed reluctance to agree to a mutual climate commitment without increased effort from China in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. "A declaration needs substantial commitments from both sides," emphasized Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.
China's struggle to balance economic growth with environmental responsibilities has resulted in falling short of its five-year target of an 18% reduction in carbon intensity. As discussions continue, the European Commission's position showcases its dedication to meaningful climate action, seeking to push China towards more robust environmental commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: West Bengal CM Meets Bangladesh Envoy
PM Christopher Luxon concludes key diplomatic mission to Brussels
NZ and Netherlands Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with New Commitments
India-Madagascar and India-Australia Relations: Diplomatic Ties Bolstered Through High-Level Meetings
India and Canada Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties