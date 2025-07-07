EU Holds Firm on Climate Pledge Amidst China Summit

The European Union is taking a cautious stance on signing a climate action pledge with China at the upcoming summit marking 50 years of diplomatic relations. The EU's bold climate targets have long been based on internal emission reductions. Now, Brussels is negotiating for greater environmental cooperation with Beijing.

EU officials, speaking to the Financial Times, expressed reluctance to agree to a mutual climate commitment without increased effort from China in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. "A declaration needs substantial commitments from both sides," emphasized Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra.

China's struggle to balance economic growth with environmental responsibilities has resulted in falling short of its five-year target of an 18% reduction in carbon intensity. As discussions continue, the European Commission's position showcases its dedication to meaningful climate action, seeking to push China towards more robust environmental commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)