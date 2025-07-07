Left Menu

Greece Enforces Work Breaks Amid Soaring Temperatures

Greece enforces mandatory work breaks as temperatures soar above 40°C. The labor ministry halts outdoor work from midday to 5:00 pm, especially in central regions and islands. No such measures for Athens. Authorities plan long-term climate change strategies with increased firefighters this summer.

07-07-2025
Amid record-breaking temperatures, Greek authorities enforced mandatory work breaks starting Monday, as the country's thermometers exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. The scorching heat wave is expected to last until Thursday.

The labor ministry has mandated a halt to outdoor manual work and food delivery from midday to 5:00 pm, particularly in central Greece and on several islands. Employers are encouraged to allow remote work options to ensure employee safety.

No emergency actions are planned for Athens, despite widespread high temperatures across Europe. Greek officials focus on climate change preparedness with a significant increase in firefighting personnel this summer.

