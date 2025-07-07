Left Menu

Globe Civil Projects Secures Landmark IIT Kanpur Sustainable School Project

Globe Civil Projects announced winning the tender to construct the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur. The Rs 71-crore project aligns with green infrastructure goals and reflects the company's dedication to large-scale sustainable solutions. Completion is anticipated within 16 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:22 IST
Globe Civil Projects Secures Landmark IIT Kanpur Sustainable School Project
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Globe Civil Projects announced it had emerged as the lowest bidder for the ambitious Kotak School of Sustainability project at IIT Kanpur, valued at Rs 71 crore. This project aims to establish a landmark institution dedicated to sustainability in infrastructure.

According to the company's statement, this development underscores their commitment to sustainable infrastructure and large-scale projects. The tender, worth Rs 70.92 crore, was floated by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

The issuance of the formal letter of allotment is expected soon, setting into motion a 16-month timeline for project completion. Globe Civil Projects, which recently bolstered its financial standing by raising Rs 119.00 crore through an IPO, continues to reinforce its capability in delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

