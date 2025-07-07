Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Lion Pets in Pakistan's Punjab

Authorities in Punjab, Pakistan, confiscated 18 lions kept as illegal pets after a lion attacked a woman and two children. The crackdown aimed at enforcing regulations on exotic animal ownership, saw several arrests and inspections of breeding farms, highlighting the trend of keeping lions as status symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:28 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Lion Pets in Pakistan's Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Punjab, Pakistan, authorities have confiscated 18 lions being kept illegally as pets. The action follows an incident where a lion escaped and attacked a woman and two children, according to officials on Monday.

The woman received scratches and bruises, while the children, aged five and seven, were hospitalized, though their injuries were not life-threatening. The lion was held in a Lahore house without a license and has been placed in a local safari park, according to Mubeen Elahi, the director general of the provincial Wildlife and Parks Department. The owner has been arrested, police confirmed.

The rise of exotic pet ownership, often fueled by social media as a display of status, is being addressed through new regulations in Punjab. These rules prohibit owning lions without a license and mandate specific cage size requirements and standard operating procedures. Violators face up to seven years in prison, and a recent crackdown has already resulted in the arrest of eight individuals at 38 lion and tiger breeding farms. Officials plan to inspect all breeding locations by the week's end.

Punjab, home to 584 lions and tigers in private homes and breeding farms, reflects a broader societal trend where owning big cats is seen as a symbol of power, said Qaim Ali, who once owned a lion but decided to sell it following an attack on his nephew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025