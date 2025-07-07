Texas Tragedy: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Flood Loss

In the aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Texas, Camp Mystic mourns the loss of 27 campers and counselors. As search efforts continued on Monday, the devastation over the Fourth of July weekend raised questions about disaster preparedness and warning systems in the flood-prone area.

Local and state authorities remain actively engaged in the search for victims, with Governor Greg Abbott confirming that many people remain unaccounted for. In the Hill Country area, home to several summer camps, the number of confirmed deaths continues to rise, casting a somber shadow over the picturesque region.

With heavy rains predicted to continue, the threat of further life-threatening flooding looms. Families and officials alike are grappling with grief and preparing for more challenges. President Donald Trump declared a major disaster for the region, expressing condolences and promising support amidst the ongoing tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)