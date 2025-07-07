Delhi's Clean Spell: AQI Beats the Odds

In an impressive environmental turn, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has maintained 'satisfactory' levels for 12 straight days, breaking records as the cleanest spell this year. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Monday's AQI was recorded at 85.

The national capital witnessed lower than usual maximum temperatures, courtesy of early morning rainfall that painted the skies grey and led to waterlogged roads. Temperatures hit a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 22.9 degrees Celsius reported, alongside a relative humidity of 73 percent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall continuing into Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued, with expected temperature highs and lows of around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.