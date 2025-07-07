Delhi's Clean Spell: AQI Beats the Odds
For the 12th consecutive day, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the 'satisfactory' range, marking the cleanest spell this year. Lower temperatures were recorded due to early morning rain. The CPCB reported an AQI of 85, while the IMD forecasted more rain, issuing a yellow alert for Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive environmental turn, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has maintained 'satisfactory' levels for 12 straight days, breaking records as the cleanest spell this year. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Monday's AQI was recorded at 85.
The national capital witnessed lower than usual maximum temperatures, courtesy of early morning rainfall that painted the skies grey and led to waterlogged roads. Temperatures hit a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 22.9 degrees Celsius reported, alongside a relative humidity of 73 percent.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall continuing into Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued, with expected temperature highs and lows of around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- AQI
- air quality
- weather
- rainfall
- pollution
- CPCB
- IMD
- temperature
- yellow alert
ALSO READ
Rainfall Fluctuations Threaten Maize Cultivation in Maharashtra's Marathwada
Ranchi Rainfall: A Deluge of Challenges and Resilience
Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives Amid Heavy Rainfall
Deputy Minister Seitlholo Urges Urgent Action on Limpopo Water Pollution
AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide