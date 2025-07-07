Left Menu

Delhi's Clean Spell: AQI Beats the Odds

For the 12th consecutive day, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the 'satisfactory' range, marking the cleanest spell this year. Lower temperatures were recorded due to early morning rain. The CPCB reported an AQI of 85, while the IMD forecasted more rain, issuing a yellow alert for Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:36 IST
  India
  • India

In an impressive environmental turn, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has maintained 'satisfactory' levels for 12 straight days, breaking records as the cleanest spell this year. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Monday's AQI was recorded at 85.

The national capital witnessed lower than usual maximum temperatures, courtesy of early morning rainfall that painted the skies grey and led to waterlogged roads. Temperatures hit a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 22.9 degrees Celsius reported, alongside a relative humidity of 73 percent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall continuing into Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued, with expected temperature highs and lows of around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

