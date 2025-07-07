Himachal's Battle Against Cloudbursts: Strengthening Disaster Preparedness
In response to destructive cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for a study on high-risk glacial lakes and safer construction practices. The state government aims to enhance disaster preparedness and issue regular weather updates to mitigate climate change impacts.
Himachal Pradesh, grappling with massive destruction from recent cloudbursts and flash floods, has taken decisive steps to mitigate future damages. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directive, a study on high-risk glacial lakes will commence to understand potential threats and guide future urban planning.
Sukhu has also instructed departments to place projects at a minimum of 100 meters away from water streams, emphasizing safety-first construction to reduce losses. Additionally, with climate change posing a severe global challenge, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of community education and preparedness.
As part of the strategy, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is tasked with issuing regular weather updates and combating misinformation. Enhancements to the State Disaster Response Force and a new disaster training institute at Palampur are part of the Rs 891 crore project dedicated to disaster risk reduction, slated for completion in March 2030.
