Himachal's Battle Against Cloudbursts: Strengthening Disaster Preparedness

Himachal Pradesh, grappling with massive destruction from recent cloudbursts and flash floods, has taken decisive steps to mitigate future damages. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directive, a study on high-risk glacial lakes will commence to understand potential threats and guide future urban planning.

Sukhu has also instructed departments to place projects at a minimum of 100 meters away from water streams, emphasizing safety-first construction to reduce losses. Additionally, with climate change posing a severe global challenge, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of community education and preparedness.

As part of the strategy, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is tasked with issuing regular weather updates and combating misinformation. Enhancements to the State Disaster Response Force and a new disaster training institute at Palampur are part of the Rs 891 crore project dedicated to disaster risk reduction, slated for completion in March 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)