Left Menu

Himachal's Battle Against Cloudbursts: Strengthening Disaster Preparedness

In response to destructive cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for a study on high-risk glacial lakes and safer construction practices. The state government aims to enhance disaster preparedness and issue regular weather updates to mitigate climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:01 IST
Himachal's Battle Against Cloudbursts: Strengthening Disaster Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh, grappling with massive destruction from recent cloudbursts and flash floods, has taken decisive steps to mitigate future damages. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directive, a study on high-risk glacial lakes will commence to understand potential threats and guide future urban planning.

Sukhu has also instructed departments to place projects at a minimum of 100 meters away from water streams, emphasizing safety-first construction to reduce losses. Additionally, with climate change posing a severe global challenge, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of community education and preparedness.

As part of the strategy, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is tasked with issuing regular weather updates and combating misinformation. Enhancements to the State Disaster Response Force and a new disaster training institute at Palampur are part of the Rs 891 crore project dedicated to disaster risk reduction, slated for completion in March 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025