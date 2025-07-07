Delhi's Nand Nagri Flyover Set for September Inauguration

The Delhi government has announced plans to inaugurate the Nand Nagri flyover by mid-September, according to Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma. The flyover forms a critical part of a broader initiative to eliminate signals along Mangal Pandey Road in North East Delhi.

The project, delayed by environmental clearance issues concerning 27 trees, is now back on track after receiving the necessary permissions. Construction, particularly on a crucial 240-meter-long ramp near Mandoli Jail, is expected to be completed within two months, Verma added.

Slated for opening around September 16-17, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Northeast Delhi by making the Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema junctions signal-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)