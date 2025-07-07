Unraveling the Mystery of a Cotton Candy Exoplanet

Scientists are meticulously observing a gas exoplanet named HIP 67522 b that's drawing notable scientific interest. Positioned alarmingly close to its young star, HIP 67522, this planet is inducing spectacular flares erupting several million miles into space, a phenomenon without precedence.

This exoplanet's orbit prompts speculation among researchers about its interaction with the star's magnetic field, believed to trigger these intense flares. The flaring activities far surpass those seen in our solar system, posing potential atmospheric consequences for this 'puffiest' known exoplanet, similar in consistency to cotton candy.

Study lead Ekaterina Ilin from the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy elaborates on the planet's dynamic with its star, pointing to possible Alfvén waves as culprits. Using NASA's TESS and the European Space Agency's CHEOPS telescopes, findings suggest such flares could drastically reduce the planet's mass over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)