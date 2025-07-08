Tragedy in Texas: Flood Leaves Dozens Missing, Claims 96 Lives

In central Texas, a devastating flood has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 96 lives, many of whom were children. Three days after the disaster struck, search teams are tirelessly working to locate dozens more still missing.

The fatal floods centered near Kerrville, particularly impacting Camp Mystic where 27 campers and staff perished. As the search continues, officials express hope but acknowledge the diminishing chances of finding survivors.

The catastrophe spurs dialogue about weather forecast reliability and potential preventative measures. Government responses and criticism arise, emphasizing a need for future precautionary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)