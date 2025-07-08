Left Menu

Tragedy at Sigachi Industries: Explosion Claims 44 Lives

The death toll from an explosion at Sigachi Industries Ltd's pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy has risen to 44. Eight individuals remain missing, while 14 continue to receive medical care. Over 140 employees were onsite during the accident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from an explosion at Sigachi Industries Ltd's pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district increased to 44, announced a senior police official on Tuesday.

District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj reported that eight people are still unaccounted for following the blast at the Pashamylaram plant.

The tragic incident saw two individuals succumb to their injuries in the hospital post-June 30 explosion, with 14 more continuing to receive treatment. Out of the 140 employees present during the time of the explosion, 61 were confirmed to be safe, according to earlier statements by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

