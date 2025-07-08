Monsoon Fury: Flood Sweeps Away Bridge and Lives in Nepal
A devastating monsoon flood in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River swept away 18 people and the Miteri Bridge connecting Nepal and China. Among the missing are six Chinese nationals. Rescue efforts are underway while downstream residents are urged to relocate. The flood also damaged property, including five electric vehicles.
In a tragic event, monsoon rains have unleashed havoc in Nepal, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. A sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River wiped out the strategic Miteri Bridge, a crucial link between Nepal and China, and swept away 18 individuals, among them six Chinese nationals.
The incident, which occurred early Tuesday morning, prompted a swift response from local authorities. A joint rescue operation, involving Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police, successfully saved 11 people, including two police officers. The chief district officer of Rasuwa, Arjun Paudel, reported significant damage due to the flood.
In response to the catastrophe, authorities have advised all residents in vulnerable areas downstream to evacuate and seek safety. In addition to the human toll, the floodwaters destroyed multiple homes and claimed five electric vehicles recently imported from China, increasing the scale of devastation.
