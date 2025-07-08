Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: A Researcher's Quest on Ninoshima Island

Rebun Kayo, a researcher from Hiroshima University, is dedicated to finding the remains of atomic bomb victims on Ninoshima Island. His personal mission stems from the unresolved legacies of war and the loss of three relatives in Okinawa. Despite challenges, Kayo aims to give the victims a dignified resting place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:02 IST
Rebun Kayo, a determined 47-year-old researcher, regularly visits Ninoshima Island to unearth the remains of those who perished due to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima eight decades ago. His mission highlights the ongoing impact of World War II and the unresolved stories of its victims.

After the atomic bomb devastated Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, Ninoshima became a makeshift hospital for the injured and dying. Kayo funds his own efforts and, over the years, has uncovered approximately 100 bone fragments, reminding him of the war's brutality. His most poignant find was this year, a young child's jaw.

Kayo's motivation is both professional and personal. Hailing from Okinawa, where three of his relatives remain missing since World War II, Kayo hopes to honor the Ninoshima victims properly. The continuation of these discoveries urges a reflection on war and the narratives surrounding recovery and justification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

