Unearthing the Past: A Researcher's Quest on Ninoshima Island

Rebun Kayo, a determined 47-year-old researcher, regularly visits Ninoshima Island to unearth the remains of those who perished due to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima eight decades ago. His mission highlights the ongoing impact of World War II and the unresolved stories of its victims.

After the atomic bomb devastated Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, Ninoshima became a makeshift hospital for the injured and dying. Kayo funds his own efforts and, over the years, has uncovered approximately 100 bone fragments, reminding him of the war's brutality. His most poignant find was this year, a young child's jaw.

Kayo's motivation is both professional and personal. Hailing from Okinawa, where three of his relatives remain missing since World War II, Kayo hopes to honor the Ninoshima victims properly. The continuation of these discoveries urges a reflection on war and the narratives surrounding recovery and justification.

