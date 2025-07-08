Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Nepal-China Friendship Bridge Washed Away

A devastating flood triggered by monsoon rains washed away the Friendship Bridge connecting Nepal and China, leaving at least 18 people missing. Continuous rainfall led to the Bhotekoshi River overflowing, causing major damage and sweeping away homes. Temporary relief operations are underway amidst the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A severe flood, catalyzed by relentless monsoon rains, has washed away the Friendship Bridge between Nepal and China, resulting in at least 18 missing individuals. Among the missing are six Chinese nationals.

Triggered by the overnight rainfall in China, the Bhotekoshi River in northern Nepal overflowed its banks, causing widespread devastation in the Rasuwa district, 120 kilometers northeast of Kathmandu. The infamous Miteri Bridge succumbed to the floodwaters at around 3:15 am on Tuesday.

Rescue efforts, involving the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police, have saved 11 people, with two police officers among them. However, the flooding has led to significant damages, sweeping away homes and several electric vehicles. The Nepal Army also rescued 23 laborers stranded by the situation at the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

