Monsoon Fury: Nepal-China Friendship Bridge Washed Away

A severe flood, catalyzed by relentless monsoon rains, has washed away the Friendship Bridge between Nepal and China, resulting in at least 18 missing individuals. Among the missing are six Chinese nationals.

Triggered by the overnight rainfall in China, the Bhotekoshi River in northern Nepal overflowed its banks, causing widespread devastation in the Rasuwa district, 120 kilometers northeast of Kathmandu. The infamous Miteri Bridge succumbed to the floodwaters at around 3:15 am on Tuesday.

Rescue efforts, involving the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police, have saved 11 people, with two police officers among them. However, the flooding has led to significant damages, sweeping away homes and several electric vehicles. The Nepal Army also rescued 23 laborers stranded by the situation at the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower project.

(With inputs from agencies.)