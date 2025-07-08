Delhi's Ambitious Campaign Against Road Encroachments

In a significant move to reclaim public spaces, Delhi authorities have cleared 1,034.37 kilometers of roads, service lanes, and footpaths of encroachments within the first five months of 2025. This operation was led by the Special Task Force (STF), formed in 2018 to tackle unauthorized constructions and encroachments on both public and private land.

The latest STF report highlights that until the end of May, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cleared 584 kilometers of roads, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) cleared 390.61 kilometers, and the Public Works Department (PWD) managed 59.56 kilometers. The efforts are part of a larger initiative to address a total of 208,696 complaints, with actions taken on 193,740 instances as per official records.

Emphasizing the importance of these efforts, the STF recommends prioritizing the protection and recovery of encroached public land. Authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), have intensified their removal drives to free up roads, drains, and footpaths. May saw the launch of a mega-cleanliness drive by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure comprehensive clearing of public spaces across the city.