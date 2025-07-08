Left Menu

Crackdown in Tilak Nagar: Anti-Encroachment Drive Leads to Market Shutdown

Authorities conducted an anti-encroachment drive in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar market, removing illegal structures and temporarily shutting down the area. The action followed complaints about traffic congestion caused by encroachments. Approximately 200 security personnel oversaw the operation to ensure public safety and compliance with prior warnings issued to vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:46 IST
In a decisive move against urban encroachment, authorities dismantled illegal structures in West Delhi's busy Tilak Nagar market on Tuesday. The area was temporarily closed off as the operation unfolded amidst tight security.

The action came after a slew of complaints regarding traffic jams and public inconvenience were raised by local inhabitants. Officials confirmed the demolition of unauthorized constructions, emphasizing efforts to alleviate congestion in the bustling marketplace.

Approximately 200 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to maintain order and supervise the proceedings. The crackdown followed a warning issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office, which called for vendors to voluntarily remove unauthorized kiosks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

