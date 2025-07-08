Crackdown in Tilak Nagar: Anti-Encroachment Drive Leads to Market Shutdown

In a decisive move against urban encroachment, authorities dismantled illegal structures in West Delhi's busy Tilak Nagar market on Tuesday. The area was temporarily closed off as the operation unfolded amidst tight security.

The action came after a slew of complaints regarding traffic jams and public inconvenience were raised by local inhabitants. Officials confirmed the demolition of unauthorized constructions, emphasizing efforts to alleviate congestion in the bustling marketplace.

Approximately 200 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to maintain order and supervise the proceedings. The crackdown followed a warning issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office, which called for vendors to voluntarily remove unauthorized kiosks.

