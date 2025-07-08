Left Menu

Sindoor Bridge: A Symbol of Resolve and Connectivity in South Mumbai

Sindoor Bridge, formerly Carnac ROB, connects east and west South Mumbai. Renamed after Operation Sindoor, it honors India's May military strike. Built by BMC, it eases traffic on Central Railway. The new structure, approved by CR, spans 328 meters with massive girders installed above train tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Carnac Road Over Bridge in South Mumbai has received a significant makeover and a new name: Sindoor Bridge, drawing inspiration from India's decisive military action in May against Pakistan.

The bridge, connecting eastern and western parts beyond Central Railway's tracks, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. DCMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Reconstructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the original structure was deemed unsafe, the new bridge features substantial improvements, aiding in traffic decongestion and infrastructure modernization. It is set to become a vital artery in the city's transit network.

