Sindoor Bridge: A Symbol of Resolve and Connectivity in South Mumbai

The historic Carnac Road Over Bridge in South Mumbai has received a significant makeover and a new name: Sindoor Bridge, drawing inspiration from India's decisive military action in May against Pakistan.

The bridge, connecting eastern and western parts beyond Central Railway's tracks, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. DCMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Reconstructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the original structure was deemed unsafe, the new bridge features substantial improvements, aiding in traffic decongestion and infrastructure modernization. It is set to become a vital artery in the city's transit network.