Monsoon Fury: Nepal-China Friendship Bridge Washed Away

The Friendship Bridge connecting Nepal and China was swept away by severe flooding, leaving at least 20 people missing in its wake.

The tragedy struck after relentless monsoon rains caused the Bhotekoshi River to overflow, wreaking havoc in Rasuwa district, northeast of Kathmandu.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has mobilized a significant rescue operation, with authorities scrambling to provide relief. Although excessive rainfall has been cited, investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause. Some speculate potential links to glacial or landslide lake outburst floods.