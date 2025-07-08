Monsoon Fury: Nepal-China Friendship Bridge Washed Away
A devastating flood washed away Nepal's Friendship Bridge with China, leaving 20 people missing. Heavy rains caused the Bhotekoshi River to overflow, leading to extensive damage and casualties. Rescue operations are underway with government officials prioritizing relief efforts. The real cause of the flood remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:48 IST
- Nepal
The Friendship Bridge connecting Nepal and China was swept away by severe flooding, leaving at least 20 people missing in its wake.
The tragedy struck after relentless monsoon rains caused the Bhotekoshi River to overflow, wreaking havoc in Rasuwa district, northeast of Kathmandu.
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has mobilized a significant rescue operation, with authorities scrambling to provide relief. Although excessive rainfall has been cited, investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause. Some speculate potential links to glacial or landslide lake outburst floods.
