Cross-Border Civic Exchange: Karnataka Meets Delhi

A delegation from Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation visited Delhi's MCD to exchange urban planning practices. The MCD detailed their Master Plan adherence and Ease of Doing Business initiatives, while HDMC shared their strategies and expressed admiration for MCD's streamlined processes. Both parties agreed to future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) of Karnataka paid a visit to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday. The purpose was to gain insights into the planning strategies employed by the MCD in developing the national capital.

Officials from the MCD provided an in-depth overview of the city's planning guidelines, which include strict adherence to the Master Plan and Building Bylaws. Additionally, they highlighted recent initiatives that simplify obtaining layout and building plan approvals, aligning with the Ease of Doing Business framework.

The HDMC representatives shared details of their planning efforts within Karnataka and praised the MCD for streamlining processes for citizens. The delegation, led by HDMC committee members and the Town Planner, was welcomed by MCD Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav. Both parties agreed to continue exchanging ideas in urban planning and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

