Cross-Border Civic Exchange: Karnataka Meets Delhi

A delegation from the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) of Karnataka paid a visit to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday. The purpose was to gain insights into the planning strategies employed by the MCD in developing the national capital.

Officials from the MCD provided an in-depth overview of the city's planning guidelines, which include strict adherence to the Master Plan and Building Bylaws. Additionally, they highlighted recent initiatives that simplify obtaining layout and building plan approvals, aligning with the Ease of Doing Business framework.

The HDMC representatives shared details of their planning efforts within Karnataka and praised the MCD for streamlining processes for citizens. The delegation, led by HDMC committee members and the Town Planner, was welcomed by MCD Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav. Both parties agreed to continue exchanging ideas in urban planning and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)