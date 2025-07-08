Left Menu

Maharashtra's Push for Faster Slum Redevelopment: New Bill Amendments Explained

The Maharashtra government introduced a bill aimed at expediting slum redevelopment by empowering the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to recover unpaid rent from developers. The bill intends to amend current laws, extending liability to personal assets of developers if company assets are insufficient.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has proposed new amendments to accelerate slum redevelopment projects. Tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday, the bill aims to amend the existing Maharashtra Slum Area (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, and empower the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to recover pending transit rent dues from builders or developers.

Significantly, the bill allows the SRA to treat unpaid rent to slum dwellers as arrears of land revenue, thus enabling recovery proceedings under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. Officials argue that current stop-work notices are insufficient, often leaving slum dwellers without rent; the amendments intend to fill this gap.

The bill also shortens the dissent period for slum dwellers to join redevelopment schemes and permits the transfer of land to government agencies within 30 days of clearance, further expediting public sector-led projects. Oversight measures include extending liability to personal assets of developers if company assets fall short.

