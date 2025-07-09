Deciphering Recycling: Are You Doing It Right?

Despite Australians believing they are proficient recyclers, research indicates a gap between perception and practice.

A substantial 35% of recycled materials are diverted to landfills due to contamination, a dilemma compounded by inconsistent council guidelines across the nation.

Moreover, traditional recycling measures falter under the pressure of improperly cleaned items, urging attention towards stricter household practices and embracing burgeoning technologies, such as AI and advanced chemical methods, poised to revolutionize waste management efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)