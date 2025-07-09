Left Menu

Deciphering Recycling: Are You Doing It Right?

Despite Australians feeling confident about their recycling habits, a significant portion of recycling ends up in landfills due to improper practices. Incorrect sorting and contaminated recyclables pose challenges to recycling machinery. New technologies like AI and chemical recycling offer potential solutions, but public awareness and action are crucial in maintaining effective recycling systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Despite Australians believing they are proficient recyclers, research indicates a gap between perception and practice.

A substantial 35% of recycled materials are diverted to landfills due to contamination, a dilemma compounded by inconsistent council guidelines across the nation.

Moreover, traditional recycling measures falter under the pressure of improperly cleaned items, urging attention towards stricter household practices and embracing burgeoning technologies, such as AI and advanced chemical methods, poised to revolutionize waste management efficiency.

