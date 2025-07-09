Left Menu

ISRO Successfully Advances Gaganyaan Propulsion System with Hot Tests

ISRO has successfully conducted two hot tests for the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System. These tests validated the system's configuration and performance under various operating modes. Led by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion System Centre, the tests are a crucial step in the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to launch a crewed spacecraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:04 IST
ISRO Successfully Advances Gaganyaan Propulsion System with Hot Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. The tests, lasting 30 and 100 seconds respectively, were aimed at validating the system's test article configuration, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

The performance of the propulsion system during the hot tests met pre-test predictions. During the 100-second test, the simultaneous operation of all Reaction Control System thrusters in various modes, along with all Liquid Apogee Motor engines, was successfully demonstrated.

Led by the Liquid Propulsion System Centre, these tests are a critical part of the technology development for the Gaganyaan programme. With this achievement, ISRO is preparing for a full-duration hot test, advancing its mission to launch a crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025