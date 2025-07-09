ISRO Successfully Advances Gaganyaan Propulsion System with Hot Tests

ISRO has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at its Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. The tests, lasting 30 and 100 seconds respectively, were aimed at validating the system's test article configuration, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

The performance of the propulsion system during the hot tests met pre-test predictions. During the 100-second test, the simultaneous operation of all Reaction Control System thrusters in various modes, along with all Liquid Apogee Motor engines, was successfully demonstrated.

Led by the Liquid Propulsion System Centre, these tests are a critical part of the technology development for the Gaganyaan programme. With this achievement, ISRO is preparing for a full-duration hot test, advancing its mission to launch a crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit.

