Global Tensions Rise: From Tariffs to Hostage Talks

In a move that has heightened international economic tension, President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. This decision follows a public disagreement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and concerns over Brazil's treatment of Jair Bolsonaro.

Around 2,300 people have succumbed to heat-related deaths across European cities in the recent heatwave. A scientific analysis highlights the escalating impacts of climate change, as temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius, causing widespread wildfires, particularly in France.

The U.S. government imposed additional sanctions on 22 firms aiding Iranian oil sales, highlighting a continued crackdown on Iran's Quds Force activities. Meanwhile, as military actions continue in Gaza, U.S. and Israeli leaders are prioritizing discussions to free hostages amid ongoing conflicts.