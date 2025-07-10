Rescue Efforts Underway in Wilmington Tunnel Collapse

Emergency crews are scrambling to rescue 15 workers trapped in a tunnel collapse in Los Angeles' Wilmington area. The incident occurred late Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from the city's fire department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that, as of now, no injuries have been reported. The focus remains on securing a safe exit for the trapped workers.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse as rescue teams continue their efforts. The local community is urged to avoid the area to allow for unhindered rescue operations.

