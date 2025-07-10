Heavy Rainfall in Sikkim Causes Landslides and Bridge Destruction

In a severe weather event, incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, officials reported. Key infrastructure, including two vital wooden bridges, has been obliterated, plunging the remote town of Yuksom into logistical chaos.

Particularly affected is the bridge connecting Chhangri Basti and Dhoban, essential for both security patrols and local inhabitants. The strategic route from the Chhangri border outpost to Yuksom, critical for the Armed Border Force's operations, now suffers from dangerous road conditions.

The district administration is urgently addressing the escalating crisis as the collapse of the bridge linking Dhoban border post to Samvay Nayapatal has halted traffic. Recovery efforts are underway to address the problem, while soldiers adapt by using alternative routes.

