Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Unified Payment Card for Transit

The Madhya Pradesh government is exploring the launch of a Unified Mobility Card in Indore. This card aims to streamline payments across multiple public transport modes, including metro rail and e-rickshaws.

Commissioner Sanket Bhondwe discussed the initiative with the National Payments Corporation of India, foreseeing future integration with app-based cab services. Additionally, HUDCO may provide substantial financial support.

The upcoming 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave' will focus on urban development, attracting over 1,500 investors and industry leaders to discuss advancements and investments in key sectors.