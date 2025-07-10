Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Unified Payment Card for Transit

Madhya Pradesh plans to launch a Unified Mobility Card for public transport in Indore, enabling seamless travel across various modes. Initial implementation targets metro rail and buses, with potential expansion to e-rickshaws. The state explores funding options with HUDCO ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Unified Payment Card for Transit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is exploring the launch of a Unified Mobility Card in Indore. This card aims to streamline payments across multiple public transport modes, including metro rail and e-rickshaws.

Commissioner Sanket Bhondwe discussed the initiative with the National Payments Corporation of India, foreseeing future integration with app-based cab services. Additionally, HUDCO may provide substantial financial support.

The upcoming 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave' will focus on urban development, attracting over 1,500 investors and industry leaders to discuss advancements and investments in key sectors.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025