Axiom-4 Crew Set for Earthbound Return
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew will return from the International Space Station on July 14. Launched from Kennedy Space Centre on June 25, their spacecraft docked successfully at the station. NASA is closely monitoring the mission for its scheduled undocking.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, alongside his Axiom-4 mission crew, is preparing to leave the International Space Station and return to Earth on July 14, as confirmed by NASA.
According to Steve Stitch, Manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, careful watch is being maintained over the Axiom-4 progress. 'We need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,' Stitch noted during a press conference.
The Axiom-4 mission initially launched on June 25 from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, with the Dragon spacecraft docking successfully at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour voyage.
