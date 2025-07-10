Tragedy in the Aravalli Hills: Teens' Lives Cut Short
Three teenagers drowned in a pond-like mine ditch in the Aravalli hills. Ashish, Devendra, and Surjeet, unable to swim, drowned despite rescue efforts by villagers and emergency teams. The incident highlights safety concerns in the area, with ongoing investigations following the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in the Aravalli hills on Thursday afternoon, as three teenagers drowned in a mine ditch resembling a pond.
The youths, part of a group of about 10 children from Bhondsi, decided to bathe in the ditch. Unfortunately, Ashish, Devendra, and Surjeet did not know how to swim and subsequently drowned.
Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, but despite prompt efforts by villagers and emergency teams, the teenagers could not be revived. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and are conducting investigations into the tragedy.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CDC Nominee Faces Fierce Vaccine Policy Debate
Controversial Vaccine Policy: CDC Nominee Faces Senate Scrutiny
Tensions Rise as Russia Responds to Alleged Harassment of Journalists in Germany
Unlocking North East's Mineral Potential: A Conclave to Propel Growth
Fluminense Secures Knockout Spot in Club World Cup