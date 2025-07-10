Tragedy in the Aravalli Hills: Teens' Lives Cut Short

A tragic incident unfolded in the Aravalli hills on Thursday afternoon, as three teenagers drowned in a mine ditch resembling a pond.

The youths, part of a group of about 10 children from Bhondsi, decided to bathe in the ditch. Unfortunately, Ashish, Devendra, and Surjeet did not know how to swim and subsequently drowned.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, but despite prompt efforts by villagers and emergency teams, the teenagers could not be revived. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and are conducting investigations into the tragedy.