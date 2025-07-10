Left Menu

Tragedy in the Aravalli Hills: Teens' Lives Cut Short

Three teenagers drowned in a pond-like mine ditch in the Aravalli hills. Ashish, Devendra, and Surjeet, unable to swim, drowned despite rescue efforts by villagers and emergency teams. The incident highlights safety concerns in the area, with ongoing investigations following the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:24 IST
Tragedy in the Aravalli Hills: Teens' Lives Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Aravalli hills on Thursday afternoon, as three teenagers drowned in a mine ditch resembling a pond.

The youths, part of a group of about 10 children from Bhondsi, decided to bathe in the ditch. Unfortunately, Ashish, Devendra, and Surjeet did not know how to swim and subsequently drowned.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, but despite prompt efforts by villagers and emergency teams, the teenagers could not be revived. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and are conducting investigations into the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025