Journalistic Struggle: Deutsche Welle Correspondent's Arrest Sparks International Outcry

Turkish authorities have taken a bold step by arresting Deutsche Welle correspondent Alican Uludag in Ankara, charging him with insulting President Erdogan through a series of social media posts.

The arrest was formalized by a Turkish court, citing that Uludag's posts on platform X damaged the president's image. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a statement late Thursday that Uludag has been detained under investigation for his critical remarks.

In response, Deutsche Welle has fiercely criticized the move, labeling it as a deliberate act of intimidation meant to suppress journalistic freedom. The German government has also expressed deep concern, emphasizing the necessity for journalists to operate without fear of repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)