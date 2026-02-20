Journalistic Struggle: Deutsche Welle Correspondent's Arrest Sparks International Outcry
Turkish authorities have arrested Deutsche Welle correspondent Alican Uludag in Ankara, accusing him of insulting President Erdogan. His social media posts allegedly undermined the president's dignity. Deutsche Welle described the arrest as intimidation and a serious threat to press freedom, urging the protection of journalists' rights in Turkey.
Turkish authorities have taken a bold step by arresting Deutsche Welle correspondent Alican Uludag in Ankara, charging him with insulting President Erdogan through a series of social media posts.
The arrest was formalized by a Turkish court, citing that Uludag's posts on platform X damaged the president's image. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a statement late Thursday that Uludag has been detained under investigation for his critical remarks.
In response, Deutsche Welle has fiercely criticized the move, labeling it as a deliberate act of intimidation meant to suppress journalistic freedom. The German government has also expressed deep concern, emphasizing the necessity for journalists to operate without fear of repression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
